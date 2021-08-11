Big break for Jersey actor in Back to the Future musical

Morgan Gregory has joined the cast of Back to the Future, the West End musical (31458361)

Morgan Gregory has joined the cast of Back to the Future, an original musical production of the film of the same name, and is currently rehearsing for the show in London, which previews later this month at the Adelphi Theatre.

The 20-year-old grew up in St Helier and has already been training and performing in Jersey for several years, including with Jersey Academy of Dancing, Jersey Amateur Dramatic Club, at the Jersey Green Room Club, Jersey Eisteddfod, Jersey Arts Centre and Jersey Opera House, and while at school.

The former Victoria College pupil went on to study a three-year performing arts course at Bird College in South East London, after attending summer courses at the college and deciding to make the big decision to audition at 16 and move to the UK.

After finding himself an agent, he learned in May that he had got the part in Back to the Future. As part of his role as a ‘swing’, he has to be ready to come on for any of the male ensemble members of the cast, in the case of any injuries, accidents or illnesses. Mr Gregory called this ‘incredibly exciting’ as it meant he could be playing eight different roles at any time.

Rehearsal involves working long days, often not finishing until late at night.

Mr Gregory said it was ‘pretty amazing’ to be in a theatre again.

The last time he was in a theatre was just before the pandemic in March 2020, he said, so ‘to be back in London at a West End theatre is an amazing moment’.

‘It was emotional,’ Mr Gregory said, who also had his final year of study disrupted by the pandemic.

‘My whole life I’ve been dreaming of performing in the West End,’ he said. ‘It is such an amazing feeling. I’m grateful to be in this position.’

His mother Jo Gregory said the family were excited and could not wait to head up to London to see him perform.

She said: ‘At the age of seven, he said “I want to do this.’’ There has never been a plan B.

‘He has always been really interested in performing,’ she added, having played leading roles while still in primary school in productions at St Christopher’s School.

On seeing her son perform in the West End for the first time, she said she would be cheering him all the way: ‘It is going to be so emotional, just stepping into the theatre. Having your boy on stage, I am not even going to be able to see him through the tears.’

She said he had been well-supported in Jersey, adding: ‘It will be brilliant for Jersey and brilliant for him.’