Family defend Bouley Bay mansion plan

Picture: ROB CURRIE.

In a letter written by their architects, MS Planning, which is published in full on page 4 of today's JEP, the family – who do not want to be named – say they have no intention of developing the derelict Water’s Edge Hotel site for profit and selling the property, if permission is granted.

They add that, if approved, the plans would also lead to the removal of ‘the most unpleasant and longest-standing blot on the environment in Jersey’ and 73% of the ramshackle site would be landscaped to ‘significantly enhance the site’s ecological value’.

Responding to 173 public comments on the application, they add:

- The land occupied by Mad Mary’s Café is not part of the land connected to the hotel development and they can ‘see no reason why it cannot continue to operate through the implementation of the proposals as it does now’.

- They have been in contact with Bouley Bay Dive Centre about establishing temporary facilities while any build takes place. They say the existing operator will be based at the new school once it is built. The family say they are divers themselves and wish to enhance the offering in the bay for all enthusiasts.

- Planning agreements would be put in place to prevent the proposed café and dive centre from being used for other purposes in perpetuity.

- Four Bouley Bay hill climb motorsport events will be able to take place each year and this will be formalised as part of a planning agreement.

- If the eight-bedroom home proposal was not approved, the family say the only remaining option would be for 25 self-catering apartments to be built on the site under a separate and unrelated already approved planning application. They add that there would then be no guarantees that the dive centre, café and motorsport could continue in the bay.

David Ingram, owner of the Water’s Edge Chalets, next door the former hotel, has signalled his support for the plans.

And Trinity Deputy Hugh Raymond said he was in favour of the development but stressed that businesses in the bay needed to be ‘looked after’.

He said: ‘I very much take the view that it will be good to have something done, otherwise this is just going to go on and on.

‘I have had lots of people phone up. They have been split but a lot have said they are not happy about how there will just be one person using the whole site but if it means the bay is going to be woken up and got going again then off we go.’

He added: ‘The tenants just need to be looked after – they have been there for a long time.’

Speaking yesterday, Toyah Tomkins, who runs the Bouley Bay Dive Centre, said she was in discussions with representatives for the applicants and was therefore not yet able to comment.

The JEP attempted to contact Trinity Constable Philip Le Sueur but he did not return any calls.

Mary Tunney, the owner of Mad Mary’s, was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.