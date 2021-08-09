Covid: More seek help with mental health issues

Mind Jersey has seen a marked increase in the number of people reaching out for help throughout the pandemic. Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Dr Patricia Tumelty, the charity’s executive director, said the organisation had started a new support group for parents of teenagers who, in some cases, ‘may be self-harming’. She said the charity had seen a marked increase in the number of people reaching out for help throughout the pandemic and was placing a particular focus on the wellbeing of children, who have experienced severe disruption to their school and daily life.

Towards the end of the school term, the number of cases rocketed, with pupils being particularly affected. Large numbers were forced into isolation – either having contracted Covid or having been identified as direct contacts. The isolation requirements for direct contacts were eased towards the end of term.

Mrs Tumelty said: ‘We have had more people reach out for help and had more calls from parents worrying about teenagers who appear to be isolating more and, as a result of this, have changed their eating habits. We have now started a new support group for parents worried about their teenagers.’

Meanwhile, Andy Le Seelleur, a mental health campaigner, said that the next two years were ‘crucial’ to understanding the long-term impacts of the pandemic on Islanders’ mental health in order to help prevent an increase in suicide rates.

Earlier this year, the government released the Children and Young People Mental Health Draft Strategy – a four-year plan to improve mental health outcomes for young Islanders in the wake of the pandemic.

Mrs Tumelty said the charity was working closely with government and other mental health charities to ‘ensure a more joined-up approach’ to providing community care services.

She added that many Islanders had contacted the charity and described ‘feelings of anxious exhaustion’ brought about by fatigue from the continuing restrictions imposed.

‘We are seeing increased anxiety levels for many people, including some who have never experienced poor mental health previously. We are noticing huge pressure on relationships as people have tried to manage isolating in sometimes small spaces. Working from home works for some but not for people in tiny spaces with children, and some people have been left disappointed that they could not get off the Island, while others have experienced a relapse with mental illness, having been let go from work places,’ she said.

‘We are hearing lots of stories from concerned parents about a need for schools to focus more on children’s wellbeing and mental health. However, parents are also very grateful for the fact that Jersey schools were the only ones to remain open in the British Isles. At Mind Jersey we would be interested in starting a conversation and consultation about the possibility of having mental health as part of a school curriculum,’ she added.

Mrs Tumelty said that while no one was certain about the long-term impact of the pandemic on mental health, she had encouraged anyone with concerns about their mental state to reach out to the charity.

She added: ‘It’s important that those of us working in mental health spaces continue to talk about recovery and resilience as the outcome of the networks of resources and support that surround people such as a job, a bed, family and friends.’