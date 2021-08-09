Campaign advises zero alcohol while pregnant

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA (31446856)

The newly emphasised advice comes as midwives step up their work with members of the Island’s Alcohol Pathway Team to provide higher levels of support and education relating to alcohol consumption and pregnancy.

The Alcohol Pathway and Midwifery teams are urging women to avoid alcohol in pregnancy, and to speak to their midwife if they are worried about their alcohol use. Those who drink alcohol regularly in pregnancy are recommended to seek advice from a healthcare professional before cutting it out completely.

Head of midwifery Dana Scott said: ‘Midwives are in the ideal position to support women with additional education regarding alcohol use in pregnancy, and where to signpost women and their partners if they are worried about their alcohol use.

‘Drinking in pregnancy can lead to long-term harm to the baby. The more you drink, the greater the risk, and as we don’t know how much alcohol can cause harm, we are advocating no alcohol in pregnancy.’