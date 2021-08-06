Plans being drawn up to avoid schools Covid chaos

Health Minister Richard Renouf. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31433366)

Although isolation requirements which left thousands of children and adults in quarantine last month have been relaxed, some parents and teachers fear a return of disruption to daily life when the new academic year starts.

A government spokesperson has confirmed that plans are in the process of being drawn up and should be announced two weeks before the start of term on Monday 6 September.

And ministers and health officials have confirmed all 16- and 17-year-olds are eligible for vaccination following guidance from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Health Minister Richard Renouf said: ‘As we offer the Covid-19 vaccination to more of our population we will reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread in our community. The JCVI have carefully considered the balance of risks for under-18s to have the vaccine, and I am confident that their recommendations are based on sound research and robust data.

‘We will provide more details on the second dose for 16- and 17-year-olds as soon as the JCVI has confirmed its advice.’

It is anticipated that second doses would be offered approximately 12 weeks after the first. There is also increasing speculation that the jab may be offered to those over the age of 12, although no official guidance has yet been issued.

The government has, however, confirmed that 12- to 15-year-olds with specific underlying health conditions, and those who are close household contacts of

immunosuppressed people, will be offered the vaccine.

Dr Ivan Muscat, deputy medical officer of health, said: ‘I would like to reassure Islanders that these vaccines are safe and effective for use in this age group. The vaccine has been through rigorous clinical trials to test these vaccines in younger people and there is now considerable post-marketing experience of vaccination within this group.’

He added that, although serious illness from Covid was ‘fairly rare’ among young people, there was ‘still a risk’.

Confirming that new guidance would be issued before the start of the new

term, Children’s and Education Minister Scott Wickenden said: ‘I am working

with officials in CYPES and Public Health to develop the guidance for schools and

colleges, ahead of their return in September.

‘We will consult with school leaders, trade unions and the children’s commissioner over the summer and will publish the guidance in good time for students, parents, carers and staff to be clear about the requirements.’

Active case numbers have fallen in recent weeks – yesterday standing at 832, having topped 3,000 in July – with more than 14,500 people listed as direct contacts. The end of term has been suggested as a contributory factor for the drop in cases.

Tim Balston, Jersey district secretary for the National Education Union, said that the government must do more to protect staff and pupils when schools returned. He said that more than a third of teachers were aged between 20 and 39 and a large proportion of those might not be fully vaccinated by early September.

He said: ‘Much has been made of keeping the schools open at all costs. But what has been the cost to school staff? We now have a situation where some teachers and school assistants who have not been fully vaccinated will be in classrooms with up to 30 children, who may be carrying and shedding the virus.

‘There would seem to be a significant number of young people now testing positive. Might they spread the virus to young teachers?’

He added: ‘Many schools in the UK have tests at least twice a week. Is the Jersey approach enough?