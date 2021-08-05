Minister ‘pleased’ with take-up of lateral-flow testing

Over 1,000 businesses have signed up for the government's lateral-flow community testing scheme. Picture: James Jeune (31417071)

The initiative, which was launched in May, offers lateral-flow testing kits, training and guidance for firms who register to test their employees on a regular basis.

Since its inception a total of 144,925 kits have been issued, with 1,115 employers signing up across a multitude of industries – including finance, retail and hospitality.

Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham said he was ‘pleased’ that the programme had garnered interest from a variety of companies in the past few months.

He said: ‘It’s a really good take-up and it shows that businesses are taking the welfare of their customers and their staff seriously, as well as helping the Island to stay ahead of Covid-19.

‘We are seeing cases fall and the vaccination programme has continued to make strong progress, but of course we would urge businesses to always operate with best practice.’

He added: ‘The lateral-flow testing scheme has seen a very good level of engagement from a number of sectors and I hope that continues.’

Eligible organisations wishing to sign up to the testing programme can do so by visiting the gov.je website. It is recommended that employers offer their on-site workforce access to a minimum of one lateral-flow test every week.

Meanwhile, the UK is expected to offer jabs to 16 and 17-year-olds in a new Covid vaccine roll-out, pending advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). An announcement on whether this will go ahead is anticipated shortly.

A government spokesperson said: ‘Jersey’s vaccination programme follows guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and the UK Department of Health and Social Care on the administration of the Covid-19 vaccinations.