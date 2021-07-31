Covid-19 isolation requirements cut

Health Minister Richard Renouf Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31390972)

The new policy will mean that instead of being forced to isolate for 14 days, those who receive a positive PCR test will need to quarantine for only ten days. However, anyone still experiencing symptoms after ten days will be required to remain in isolation for 48 hours after the symptoms stop.

The policy brings Jersey in line with the quarantine requirements in the UK.

Deputy medical officer of health Dr Ivan Muscat said: ‘Currently, Islanders who are positive with Covid-19 are required to isolate for a period of 14 days. Although the evidence suggests the dominant Delta variant is more transmissible and can increase the severity of symptoms, there is no compelling evidence to suggest a longer period of infectivity such that isolation for ten days from onset of infection, in non-severe cases and in the absence of immunosuppression, is safe.

‘Islanders who are still exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 at ten days, aside from a persistent cough, fatigue and/or loss of smell or taste, which are common symptoms that tend to carry on for longer after the infectious period has passed, should continue in isolation until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours.’

Travellers arriving in the Island who do not wish to take part in the testing programme at the ports will also be required to isolate for only ten days – down from 14.

Health Minister Richard Renouf said: ‘I am pleased we are able to bring forward a reduction in the isolation period, which will further support the health and wellbeing of Islanders. The new policy means anyone who is currently on day ten or more of their isolation period will be able to leave isolation now unless they have features suggesting ongoing infection.

‘Last week, we brought in a daily two-hour window of outside exercise time for those isolating to help promote wellbeing, particularly for families with children and for those who do not have access to outside space, and I hope the new isolation policy will further support this.

‘The Covid Safe Team will shortly be contacting those who are currently in isolation advising of the change from a 14 to ten-day period. This includes Islanders in isolation who are positive with Covid-19, as well as anyone who had opted not to participate in the Safer Travel testing programme.’