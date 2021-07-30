New St Clement Constable vows to guard green space

Marcus Troy, the new Constable of St Clement Picture: JON GUEGAN

Marcus Troy, a 65-year-old hotelier, set out his intentions following a landslide victory in a by-election on Wednesday night when he received 1,185 votes – almost three times as many as the 350 obtained by his sole opponent, Simon Brée.

The election followed the death of former Constable Len Norman, who died in June aged 73. At the time of his death Mr Norman, first elected in 1983, was Jersey’s longest-serving States Member.

Wednesday’s election was nearly pushed back after Mr Brée, a former Deputy, applied to the Royal Court to have it scheduled for 8 September. Setting out his argument, he said that the high number of Covid cases would put off some parishioners from turning up to vote.

However, the court decided that the ‘present circumstances’ did not warrant a deviation. Advance voting and postal voting were said to be in place.

Speaking this week, Mr Troy said that the scale of his victory had taken him by surprise.

‘I never expected it, when someone has served in the States and you are a newcomer,’ he said.

‘I thought it seemed to be about 50-50 during most of the campaign. I’d like to thank everyone who supported me.’

Mr Troy added he was looking forward to starting work and said: ‘The first priority will be to help anybody caught up in the Covid crisis, and those who need the help of the community support team.

‘We also have to look at the traffic situation in St Clement. We don’t want to end up with gridlock, but we do have a problem with boy racers.

‘There is an element of that in most parishes, but we have a large population for a small area.’

He added: ‘We need to squash any proposals for large-scale building in the parish.

‘We have done more than our fair share already and we have not got enough green space here.’

For the longer term, he suggested: ‘I would like to see more health and recreational facilities in St Clement. There’s not enough out east.

‘For example, we need a swimming pool. That’s something we might be able to share with Grouville.

‘It would reduce the traffic if people didn’t have to travel west and could stay here.’

Mr Troy is being sworn in at the Royal Court today and said: ‘After the Royal Court I’ll be going straight to the parish hall.’

His first States meeting in the new role will be on Tuesday 14 September.