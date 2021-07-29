Funeral services may move from Crematorium next year

Crematorium Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31372169)

Plans for moving services away from the Crematorium, to avoid disruption from the building project, with only small family committals taking place at the Westmount site, were shared with residents at a neighbourhood forum last week.

The news prompted criticism from one funeral director that members of the Our Hospital team had been premature in giving out information to residents ahead of a decision being taken by the Crematorium Service User Group.

Paul Battrick, of Pitcher and Le Quesne, said the group would be meeting in September to discuss the matter and that it was wrong for the project team to have presented the outcome as a foregone conclusion.

He said: ‘People who are having to plan funerals are at a vulnerable time of their lives and have been worried about this.

‘It’s not yet clear which venues will be available to host funeral services, and there will be a lot of extra cost and logistical work if services are held elsewhere and then families have to travel on for the committal.’

Mr Battrick said that while there should be adequate availability of churches to host services, he was concerned about the levels of availability at other venues where non-religious services could be held.

The Rev Dawn Saunders, superintendent of the Jersey Methodist Circuit, said that no firm decisions had yet been made.

‘We’ve had some very early discussions about the sorts of issues and concerns that might arise and will be discussing these in September,’ she said, adding: ‘It’s absolutely crucial that we find a palatable and workable solution.’

Paul McGinnety, public sector director of local services, said the government was working with the user group, which includes funeral directors, faith leaders and Crematorium staff, on how best to minimise disruption.

A planning application for demolition work at Overdale, including 20 existing buildings on the site, is due to be submitted by the end of July, with the first phase of work set to start in the middle of next year.

Mr McGinnety said: ‘While the intention is to relocate the service aspect of funeral proceedings, all commitals will still take place at the Crematorium.

‘Discussions with the Crematorium Service User Group and other stakeholders is very much at an early stage, but it is hoped that a collective solution can be found in the coming months to minimise any disruption.’