Marcus Troy has been elected as the new Constable of St Clement

By James Jeune News Published: Less than an hour ago

MARCUS Troy has been elected the new constable for St Clement's parish.

Marcus Troy has been elected as the new Constable of St Clement. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31374906) The former hotelier won Wednesday's by-election handsomely, polling 1,185 votes to 350 for rival candidate Simon Bree. There were three spoilt ballot papers. The turnout was 27.4 %. Mr Troy will be sworn in on Friday.