MARCUS Troy has been elected the new constable for St Clement's parish.

Marcus Troy has been elected as the new Constable of St Clement. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31374906)

The former hotelier won Wednesday's by-election handsomely, polling 1,185 votes to 350 for rival candidate Simon Bree.

There were three spoilt ballot papers. The turnout was 27.4 %.

Mr Troy will be sworn in on Friday.

