Marcus Troy has been elected as the new Constable of St Clement

The former hotelier won Wednesday's by-election handsomely, polling 1,185 votes to 350 for rival candidate Simon Bree.
There were three spoilt ballot papers. The turnout was 27.4 %.
Mr Troy will be sworn in on Friday.
MARCUS Troy has been elected the new constable for St Clement's parish.
The former hotelier won Wednesday's by-election handsomely, polling 1,185 votes to 350 for rival candidate Simon Bree.
There were three spoilt ballot papers. The turnout was 27.4 %.
Mr Troy will be sworn in on Friday.