Donna prepares for her next adventure for Cheshire Home

Donna Abel, chief executive of Jersey Cheshire Home, plans to set off next May Picture: ROB CURRIE (31287672)

Donna Abel will spend five days making her way through the rainforests and scattered villages of the south-east Asian country to raise funds for the organisation of which she is chief executive, Jersey Cheshire Home.

The home provides residential care for people with physical disabilities who cannot live independently and is the only facility of its kind in the Island.

She is due to set off for Borneo on 4 May next year and said: ‘We’ll be spending the night in hammocks in the jungle, and learning native survival techniques.’

They will also be scaling the summit of Mount Kinabalu, the island’s highest mountain at 4,102 metres.

Mrs Abel (43) is paying for all her travel costs and hopes to raise at least £1,600 for the home.

Her three previous treks together raised a total of around £5,000.

The home costs more than £7,200 per day to run and receives no direct government funding.

Mrs Abel is a painter and hopes to sell some of her work to raise funds. She added: ‘We are also looking at holding a race night and maybe a Motown event, depending on Covid restrictions.’

But she is also appealing for donations from generous individuals and said: ‘Any support would be greatly appreciated and would make a real difference to our residents.’