Deadline extended for completion of online tax returns

Richard Summersgill, Comptroller of Income Tax Picture: ROB CURRIE

The original deadline of 31 July has been moved to Tuesday 31 August.

Comptroller of Revenue Richard Summersgill said: ‘We have introduced this one-off extension in response to the ever-changing Covid-19 situation.

‘We understand the practical difficulties that Islanders face at the minute. Those who are now working from home may find it harder to gather the necessary paperwork to complete their tax return.’

He added: ‘I would still urge all taxpayers to file ahead of the deadline wherever they can and not leave it until the last minute.’

Those who file their tax return online need a smartphone and a valid passport to activate a OneGov account and set up a digital ID.

Mr Summersgill said simple guidance on the process was provided on the Government of Jersey website and staff at Customer and Local Services could also offer help with it.

So far Revenue Jersey has received 46,500 tax returns, with 15,500 of them submitted online. Another 18,500 returns are outstanding.

Those who do not file before the deadline face a fine of £300 or the amount equal to their tax if their assessment is less than £300. Around 4,000 taxpayers file late every year.