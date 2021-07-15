Doctor’s warning: GPs face a crisis

Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31285314)

Dr Nigel Minihane, a former head of the GP group the Primary Care Body, said he had decided to speak out in a personal capacity after reading Saturday’s JEP, in which senior hospital clinicians revealed that a lack of qualified nurses had recently forced the cancellation of all but urgent and emergency surgery.

The doctors also described a toxic relationship between medical staff and senior managers at the Hospital, alleging that senior managers were not listening and that they had repeatedly failed to act.

Against a background of management secrecy, they talked of increasing anger that money was being spent on managers who knew nothing but the NHS way of doing things, had job titles that no one understood and were not actually needed – and not medical staff. They also claimed morale had hit rock bottom. One said: ‘Management have failed to address this for years. It is now at a critical point. We are at the emergency stage now. It reached crisis point a couple of weeks ago and we cannot see when it will improve significantly.’

In a letter published on page 12 of today’s JEP, Dr Minihane echoed many of their concerns and frustrations. He said that plans by the government, to bring in more care in the community as part of the Jersey Care Model reforms, were being pushed through with no promise of extra funding for GPs who would have to provide many of the services.

And yet, he writes, there is consistently more money for the recruitment of managers and to spend on IT systems with spiralling budgets. ‘JCM investment in primary care is not evident to date,’ he says in the letter. ‘Of the tens of millions of pounds outlined the first tranche is set to support IT and employment of, we are given to understand, 17 managers.’

He adds: ‘In the most recent cross-examination by Scrutiny, there was an admission that some existing hospital funding would, appropriately, accompany transfer of services to the community but the details remain obscure. If that is the case, however, I presume the JCM funding is not intended to support or develop any existing primary care services, despite the increasing difficulty patients are experiencing seeing a GP and an evolving recruitment crisis.’

Dr Minihane explains that ‘there is now a 12% GP vacancy rate with few people coming forward to fill the posts’.

‘So, just at the time there is a plan to move care to the community, we will not have the staff, doctors or nurses to oblige,’ he says.