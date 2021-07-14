GPs split over assisted dying

Health Minister Richard Renouf will lodge a proposition on assisted dying later this year. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31268565)

The poll sent to family doctors suggests a less clear-cut majority within the profession than among members of the public.

More than three-quarters of a citizens’ jury of Islanders backed the principle of allowing those with terminal illnesses, or who were going through unbearable suffering, to end their own lives.

But of the 15 GPs to respond to the JEP’s survey, seven respondents backed assisted dying in principle, while six were against and two were undecided.

Two-thirds of the GPs favoured the involvement of a court or specialist tribunal in authorising a decision that a patient’s life could be ended, and a similar proportion were in favour of a ‘cooling-off period’ after a decision had been made.

After the report by the citizens’ jury was issued, Health Minister Richard Renouf confirmed that he would lodge a report and proposition in September ahead of a debate in the States Assembly before the end of the year on the principle of introducing an assisted-dying law.