Jersey Sea Amigos complete cross-Channel swim for animal charities

The swimmers celebrate their successful crossing of the Channel Picture: PATRICE CHASSERY

The Jersey Sea Amigos – made up of Senator Steve Pallett, David Le Clercq, Julia Aston, Neil Faudemer, Wendy Trehiou and Fred Maynard – swam from Dover to the French coast in 14 hours and 33 minutes, arriving at Wissant beach, near Calais, on Sunday afternoon.

The group – which has a combined age of 347 – is fundraising for Maz’s Canine and Feline Sanctuary and Kim Halliwell Animal Rescue, and has already surpassed £2,300 on its JustGiving page.

Mr Faudemer, the team captain, said the swimmers had operated on an hourly rotation, and made it back in time to watch England take on Italy in the final match of the European Championships.

He said: ‘It went really well, the conditions were pretty good at the start and what was really nice was the reception we got at the beach.

‘I would just like to thank everyone for their support and all the messages we have received, as well as the donations.’

Ms Trehiou, who had already completed six Channel crossings, said: ‘We all worked very well together as a team, and we were given a really lovely welcome on the beach in France.’

Senator Pallett said: ‘It couldn’t have gone much smoother, and I am really pleased for everyone. They obviously knew what was going on in France because the reception at the beach was absolutely phenomenal.’

Senator Pallett urged Islanders to support both of the animal-rescue organisations, which have helped to rehome animals in Jersey and around the world.

‘All of the money raised will go straight to the charities. They need all the support that they can get,’ he said.