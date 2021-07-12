Carbon-monoxide awareness drive

Margaret Jeffery. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31261186)

Margaret Jeffery said she hoped students would take up the challenge to produce a creative message to help warn of the threat posed by carbon monoxide, the substance which killed her husband, Ken, on his boat in St Helier Harbour in February 2017.

It was a tragedy that encouraged her to get involved in spreading the word about a gas known as the ‘silent killer’, and she recently made a podcast with Stephanie Trotter, president of the UK charity the Carbon Monoxide and Gas Safety Society, as part of Ports of Jersey’s maritime safety series.

The charity is now offering prizes of £150 to individual students, £50 to runners-up and £300 to the schools or organisations from which the winning students come. Their brief is to convey the message of the dangers which carbon monoxide poses, using a creative medium such as a film, poem, poster, short story or model. The only limit, the charity says, is the imagination.

Entries will be judged in three age groups: from five to seven, eight to 11, and 12 to 18. Details are available at co-gassafety.co.uk/resources/competition-jersey.

Mrs Jeffery explained that successful entries could form the basis of future campaigns to reach the public.

‘CO-Gas Safety is getting a carbon-monoxide awareness campaign together and is looking for ideas so an entrant could see their idea behind adopted by the charity to raise awareness over social media and the world,’ she said.