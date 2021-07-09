Proposed cannabis farm could be luxury-car storage instead

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31220441)

Marc Yates, of Amitchi, who submitted the plans for La Pepinière Farm in St Mary, said the building could hold up to 60 vehicles and there was already enough demand locally to fill it to capacity.

The businessman previously submitted an application to install a cannabis production facility at the site in his role as the chief executive of the Therapeutic Cannabinoids International Partnership.

Despite receiving approval for the work it never took place.

In documents attached to the newest planning application, it says: ‘The development proposed by this submission at La Pepinière Farm includes the change of use of the southern shed to create a dry storage business for vehicles.

‘Amitchi Ltd is proposing to create a bespoke storage business for high-value vehicles. The business would utilise an online system to manage collection and storage. No staff would be employed at the site. Customers and their agents may visit the site occasionally to inspect their vehicles.’

It adds that rather than being driven into the building, if approved, it was likely that the cars would be transported using trailers before being moved into the shed on a trolley.

‘The applicant has reviewed the current services for high-value vehicles and it is clear that there is demand for a bespoke service for on-island storage,’ the application continues.

Another local business which offers similar services states on its website said that there are financial advantages associated with storing high-value and often rare vehicles in Jersey.