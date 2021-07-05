Coronation Park paddling pool replacement revealed

The existing paddling pool was built in 1937 – when wealthy Islander Florence Boot gave the land at Millbrook to be used for Coronation Park – but has been closed for some time because of a water leak.
The new design includes a shallow paddling pool, fountain, sprinklers, tipper bucket and water cannons.
It was informed by a public consultation in which children were asked to draw or describe what they wanted in the play area using a ‘Design Your Dream Water Play’ worksheet.
Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said: ‘I am delighted with the level of response to the Coronation Park water play consultation.
'The ideas and feedback have been considered to create a wonderful design.’
The project will receive £750,000 of funding from the Government of Jersey’s Fiscal Stimulus Fund.
Subject to planning approval, the new facility could be open for the Easter holidays next year.
Deputy Lewis said: ‘It is particularly appropriate that our plans are published in the week leading up to Jersey Children’s Day (3 July), and as a government we must continue to ensure there are high quality areas for the Island’s children to relax, play and enjoy themselves, particularly outdoors.’
He added: ‘Thank you to everyone that took part in the consultation and I hope that we are able to start construction in the autumn.’
The consultation saw feedback from nearly 1,000 people, including 233 children who filled in the Dream Water Play worksheet.
The findings from the engagement process, and the proposals, have been published on the gov.je website.