Coronation Park paddling pool replacement revealed

A planning application has been submitted for the Coronation Park Water Play area. Picture: Government of Jersey (31184661)

The existing paddling pool was built in 1937 – when wealthy Islander Florence Boot gave the land at Millbrook to be used for Coronation Park – but has been closed for some time because of a water leak.

The new design includes a shallow paddling pool, fountain, sprinklers, tipper bucket and water cannons.

It was informed by a public consultation in which children were asked to draw or describe what they wanted in the play area using a ‘Design Your Dream Water Play’ worksheet.

Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said: ‘I am delighted with the level of response to the Coronation Park water play consultation.

'The ideas and feedback have been considered to create a wonderful design.’

The project will receive £750,000 of funding from the Government of Jersey’s Fiscal Stimulus Fund.

Subject to planning approval, the new facility could be open for the Easter holidays next year.

Deputy Lewis said: ‘It is particularly appropriate that our plans are published in the week leading up to Jersey Children’s Day (3 July), and as a government we must continue to ensure there are high quality areas for the Island’s children to relax, play and enjoy themselves, particularly outdoors.’

He added: ‘Thank you to everyone that took part in the consultation and I hope that we are able to start construction in the autumn.’

The consultation saw feedback from nearly 1,000 people, including 233 children who filled in the Dream Water Play worksheet.