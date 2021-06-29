Four step forward for States vote today on new ministers

Deputy Scott Wickenden. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31150108)

Chief Minister John Le Fondré yesterday wrote to States Members confirming that Deputy Scott Wickenden was his preferred choice for the position, while Deputy Louise Doublet said on Sunday she had decided to stand. Deputy Rob Ward announced his intention to be the next minister last week.

Members need to elect a new minister following the resignation of Deputy Jeremy Maçon after his arrest earlier this year.

The Deputy was removed from his ministerial duties in March with the Chief Minister taking on the portfolios, before formally resigning earlier this month. He remains on police bail.

Meanwhile, Deputy Gregory Guida has been selected by Senator Le Fondré as his preferred choice for Home Affairs Minister, following the death of long-serving Member Constable Len Norman earlier this month.

Deputy Gregory Guida. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31142142)

In an email sent to States Members and seen by the JEP, Senator Le Fondré said he was ‘confident’ Deputy Wickenden – the current Assistant Children’s and Education Minister – was the right choice for the role, and would ‘enable a balance of stability and commitment to be maintained, in what has been a difficult few months for the teams in the department’.

The Chief Minister said he was ‘pleased’ but also ‘saddened’ to propose Assistant Home Affairs Minister Deputy Guida to replace Mr Norman. He said he had ‘full confidence’ that Deputy Guida would build on the work he and Mr Norman had already achieved.

Announcing her intention to stand for the Children’s and Education role, Deputy Doublet, a former teacher, said her decision stemmed from her ‘long-standing commitment to children and education’.

‘I feel a responsibility towards the children of this Island and am prepared to strive for their best interests in this role,’ she added.

Deputy Doublet said her years spent on Scrutiny panels had given her a ‘solid understanding’ of the ministerial remit and she was prepared to ‘hit the ground running’ in this role. She is vice-chairwoman of the Children, Education and Home Affairs Panel and a member of the Care of Children in Jersey Review Panel.

Deputy Louise Doublet. Picture:DAVID FERGUSON. (31140318)

Deputy Doublet said: ‘My driving force upon entering the States Assembly was to be a voice for children and my passion for this is unwavering.

‘I have an understanding of the needs and viewpoints of children, teachers, and parents, and hope that the Assembly will empower me to utilise my expertise as the next Children’s and Education Minister.’