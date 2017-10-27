La Collette fire still under investigation

The fire, which started at PDJ fuel distributors on 26 May, prompted an amber alert to be issued due to the scale of the emergency and eight off-duty crew members were called in to ensure that an existing team of 25 did not become exhausted as they fought the blaze.

Workers on the industrial site were evacuated and one man was taken to the hospital with minor burns to his arm.

QBE European Operations, who are acting as property insurers for PDJ, have now, through a freedom of information request, asked for details from the Health and Safety Inspectorate about the investigation into the fire.

However, the request for ‘correspondence, documents and records of your enquiries and investigations’ was refused.

The FoI also confirmed that the investigation was still ongoing.

The response says: ‘The Health and Safety Inspectorate, which sits within the Social Security Department, is responsible for the administration and enforcement of the Health and Safety at Work (Jersey) Law 1989.

‘Article 20 of the HSW Law places strict controls over the disclosure of information gained by inspectors whilst exercising their powers afforded by the HSW Law, which prohibits the release of information.’