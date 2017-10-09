Drive to fly American to Jersey raises £500

Joe Hill, who is based in Boston, Massachusetts, joined the group Good or Bad Jersey Businesses by mistake but although not knowing anything about Jersey he has remained a member of the group for four years.

After years of reading posts about businesses in Jersey, Mr Hill says he still only has ‘the foggiest idea’ where the Island is.

Now Islander Alex Dolan has set up an online funding page to try to get the American over for a visit.

Within one day of the Go Fund Me page being set up this weekend, 58 people donated more than £500 in total, with more donations being made all the time.

Writing on the page Mr Dolan said: ‘As many of you may know Joe Hill (AKA the accidental tourist) recently accidentally stumbled upon our beautiful island through the thoroughly local review site “Good or Bad Jersey Businesses”.

‘Since then Joe has become somewhat of a local celebrity and the good people of Jersey have spoken in favour of inviting him over to show him, his girlfriend and of course the people of the world what this stunning slice of paradise has to offer, with promise of free food, wine, accommodation and finding out what #TheIslandBreak really means.’

Mr Dolan is trying to raise £1,200 to pay for return flights for the couple.

Writing on the Facebook group recently, Mr Hill said: ‘This is my favorite Facebook group. I’ve been in it for four years now and live in north America. I don’t know how I ended up in here but I had previously never heard of Jersey and still only have the foggiest idea of where it is.

‘But if anyone ever asks me, I can tell them where not to get their car fixed in Jersey.’

A number of Islanders have responded to the post saying Jersey has a lot of fog and ‘fine spuds’.