Marriage law overhaul sent to Scrutiny

The Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel will be undertaking a review after Health Minister Andrew Green lodged the draft equal marriage legislation yesterday, which is planned to come into effect in Spring next year.

The panel plans to ensure that the proposed changes to the Marriage and Civil Status (Jersey) Law mean that it meets the objectives laid out by the States when the decision to amend it was made in September 2015.

These including adequately providing for same-sex couples to get married in Jersey, dealing with any required legal changes, allowing for open-air marriages and providing protections for religious organisations and religious officials.

The first part of the review will take place during the six weeks from the law being lodged, followed by a period of time during which the panel can scrutinise its individual articles if needed.

They will also ‘invite submissions to the review from relevant stakeholders and members of the public’.

Panel chairman Deputy John Le Fondré said: ‘The draft law will introduce fundamental changes to our existing marriage laws. These changes have been approved by the States and our review will therefore be focused on ensuring that the changes have the intended effect.’

The move follows Chief Minister Gorst announcing, on the eve of the third Jersey Pride march, the delay in passing the equal-marriage bill to at least spring 2018 – rather than the end of 2017, as had previously been announced.

Senator Green said: ‘It’s fantastic news that we have lodged this important piece of legislation – it will enable same-sex couples to marry, and also outlines changes that will benefit any couple intending to get married. The changes contained in the new legislation are far-reaching and, as a result, the new law is being lodged later than was hoped.

‘We are sorry for the delay, which we realise must have been frustrating for couples who have been wanting to plan their ceremonies. It’s an important step, and it is equally important that we get it right.’

The changes are also intended to make it easier for couples who reside in Jersey or overseas to organise their wedding.

Changes include allowing couples to get married in open-air locations and to have more choice over the content of their ceremony and the person conducting it – including the introduction of humanist and non-religious ceremonies in the Island.

The new law, which is due to be debated in the States on 14 November, would also allow people to apply online to get married.

Other panel members include Deputies Simon Brée and Kevin Lewis, Senator Sarah Ferguson and Constable Chris Taylor.