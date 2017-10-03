Police praise abuse victim's 'courage'

The 48-year-old founder of IT firm C5 Alliance was jailed for eight years by the Royal Court on Monday after being convicted of six counts of indecent assault.

The offences were committed years ago when the woman was a young girl.

In a statement, the States police said: 'The victim has shown incredible courage in reporting the abuse she suffered to the police and since the initial disclosure has shown strength and commitment in supporting the investigation to its conclusion.

'The huge emotional impact on the victim is impossible to quantify but without doubt long-lasting. We hope that the sentence handed down will help her to rebuild her life and gives her some small comfort.

'Sexual abuse of young people will not be tolerated and the police will be proactive in investigating such crimes and where evidence exists put offenders before court, even if the disclosure is made some years later.

'The police have specially trained officers who are skilled at working with victims of sexual abuse to help them through extremely difficult times. The opening of Dewberry House [sexual assault referral centre] further provides expert independent and confidential support to victims of sexual abuse.

'Any parents who have concerns about suspected Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation can contact the MASH on 519000 or the Public Protection Unit at Police Headquarters via 612612.'

As well as being jailed, Loane, who resigned from C5 before being charged, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.