Recent immigration levels 'not sustainable', says Gorst

A NEW population policy is due to be lodged with the States before the end of the month, the Chief Minister has said after conceding that the level of inward migration in the last two years is not ‘sustainable’.

However, Senator Ian Gorst said that despite the number of people moving to the Island, green space had been preserved and more money invested in the health service.

He made the comments after he was questioned in the States by Deputy Geoff Southern on whether he believed that levels of inward migration were sustainable.

Figures show that Jersey’s population has increased by almost 12,000 in the past decade and now stands at 104,200. Immigration accounted for 9,000, equating to 75 per cent of the total increase.

Senator Gorst said: ‘I can only look at the figures the States Statistics Unit have produced and can see the growth over the last two years wasn’t sustainable.

‘To date we have managed that level of growth by preserving our green space and putting more money into the health service, and we need to continue to invest in education. We know work still needs to be done to look at our transport service.

‘A new population policy is being worked on and it will be lodged by the end of July.’