Liberation Group bans plastic straws

THE Liberation Group has stopped using plastic straws in its pubs in an effort to help the environment.

Plastic straws are made from polypropylene – a petroleum product designed to last forever.

The straws are particularly harmful to marine life, with more than one million sea birds and a hundred thousand marine mammals killed by plastic waste each year.

It is estimated that unless there is a significant shift, plastic refuse in the ocean is set to outweigh fish by 2050.

Given the harm, the group has made the switch to biodegradable paper straws which do not damage marine life.