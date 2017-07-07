Sea lettuce removal bid fails

A BID to remove sea lettuce from St Aubin’s Bay by digging furrows into the beach has failed.

It had been hoped that the furrows would disperse sea lettuce spores and help them to be pushed back out to sea.

But it was found that it was difficult to dig them to the correct depth, with the furrows washing away over a matter of days.

Environment Minister Steve Luce said: ‘The amount of time and effort we had to expend to dig just a few furrows would have made doing it across the whole beach impractical.’

However, large amounts of the weed, which carpets the bay each summer, have successfully been removed after being dumped out to sea.

At the end of last month a landing craft, owned by the Jersey Oyster Company, beached at Beaumont and machinery was used to push the seaweed onto its deck.

The vessel, called the Normandy Trader, was then taken out to a designated dumping area three miles off the south coast where its cargo was jettisoned.

Around 60 tonnes of the weed has been cleared.

‘The landing craft operation went very well. I want to look at doing it again this summer just to make sure it works,’ said Deputy Luce.

‘It seemed to disperse well. What we do not want to happen is to dump it and then for it to appear somewhere else along the coast,’ he added.