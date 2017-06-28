POLL: Should derelict glasshouse sites be turned into housing?

SHOULD derelict glasshouse sites be turned into housing?

Jersey’s Environment Minister Steve Luce says he is ‘envious’ of Guernsey’s planning policy of not allowing abandoned greenhouse sites to be developed.

His comments come after a scheme to build 200 homes on a redundant glasshouse site in St Clement, which lies within the green zone, were approved earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Andium Homes has also identified Warwick Farm in St Helier – another disused glasshouse site – as a suitable place for building new homes.

Deputy Luce told politicians: ‘Very occasionally we look to Guernsey and might be envious of them and one thing that I am envious of is that in Guernsey they have been extremely strict with their greenhouse policies and they have never allowed any old or redundant greenhouses to be converted and built on for housing.’