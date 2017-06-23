8 jellyfish you might see in Jersey waters

SOME are harmless, some are dangerous. Some are pretty, some have an appearance only a mother could love.

And as Jersey’s sea water has warmed in recent weeks, an increasing number of them have been spotted around the coast.

The jellyfish are back – and Environmental Health has now issued a warning after several swimmers were stung in Bouley Bay.

Here are eight jellyfish you may see in Jersey’s waters.

Barrel jellyfish

A big friendly giant of the jellyfish world, the barrel is often seen in bays during the summer months. It can grow up to a metre in diameter - but its appearance is deceptive as it has the mildest of mild stings - or no sting at all. In fact, divers often stroke this benign visitor without feeling a thing.

Compass jellyfish

With its V-shaped markings, it looks a bit like an underwater umbrella. It grows up to 30cm in diameter and packs a nasty sting. Best not to stroke this one.

Mauve stinger

Not often seen in Jersey waters but can swarm in huge numbers if the sea is warm enough during the breeding season. It has several hair-like tentacles and lives up to its name - it has a nasty sting.

Blue jellyfish

It's neither a beast nor much of a stinger and is most commonly seen off the north-west coast of Scotland. It is seen in lesser numbers in the Channel.

Lion's Mane jellyfish

Big, bright and dangerous. It has a large reddish-brown bell and a huge mass of tentacles which deliver a sting that can require hospital treatment.

Portuguese Man o’ War

Call it pretty, call it exotic but don't call it a jellyfish. The fearsome sounding Portuguese Man o’ War, which looks like a half-deflated balloon, is actually a floating sack of hydrozoans. It can't propel itself through the water and instead relies on the wind to do the work. The creature, which got its name as its air sack resembles the triangular sails of the Portuguese caravels on the 15th and 16th centuries, packs a very powerful sting which has even resulted in death. Very rarely seen in Jersey waters, and those which make it here are often dead.

By-the-wind sailor

As its name suggests, this is another drifter. It is also not a jellyfish. This harmless creature - comprising a balloon-like sail and a mass of tentacles - can occur in huge numbers.

Moon jellyfish

Up to 40cm in diameter, this translucent jellyfish can easily be identified by its four distinctive gonad rings. It has a mild sting, but you probably wouldn't want to give it a hug.