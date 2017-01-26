Schools give books to Kenyan children

TWO Jersey primary schools have donated more than 1,000 books to children living in slums in Nairobi in Kenya.

Pupils and staff from Janvrin and Springfield were involved in the project organised by charity Jersey 2 Africa 4 Football.

The books were given to children at the Maendeleo Learning Centre, who previously had barely a dozen books at their disposal, and to a small community library being run in the area. The centre is home to more than 250 children.

Ricky Weir, former Jersey Football Association president who founded the J2A charity, said he hoped that the initiative marked the start of a long-term relationship between Jersey schools and Nairobi communities.

