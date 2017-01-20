Hospital delay could cost millions in interest

THE cost of Jersey’s new hospital could rise, after attempts to secure the long-awaited funding plan collapsed yesterday following an ‘embarrassing’ States sitting.

After years of planning, discussions and setbacks over where to build the facility, Members were finally due to be asked to approve what would be Jersey’s biggest ever capital programme.

But following hours of debate, during which politicians raised concerns over whether the proposed loan would be legal, ministers were forced to delay the plans after backbenchers successfully argued for it to be put back to Scrutiny.

Members supported the proposal lodged by Deputy Richard Renouf by 29 votes to 13, with one abstention.

Treasury Minister Alan Maclean is now hoping that interest rates do not increase before the plan is brought back to the States as it could add millions of pounds to the planned £400 million loan.

