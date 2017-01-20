facebook icon twitter icon
Business leaders to meet Gorst over Brexit

14387581
Chief Minister Ian Gorst said that new tariffs could become ‘a feature’ of Jersey’s trade in goods with the EU when Britain severs its ties with Brussels.

JERSEY’S business leaders are due to meet the Chief Minister next week as concerns grow that firms could be hit with import and export tariffs post-Brexit.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May this week gave the clearest signal yet that a new regime of tariffs could be introduced between Britain and the EU.

And the Jersey Chamber of Commerce has announced it plans to hold a ‘round-table’ meeting with Senator Gorst next week where business leaders can flag their concerns.

In a statement, the Chamber said: ‘The Jersey Chamber of Commerce is closely monitoring Brexit developments following on from Theresa May’s speech on Wednesday regarding the UK government’s plans to negotiate new trade deals and tariffs, proposals which could have a considerable impact on Island businesses.

 

 

