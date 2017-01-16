Ozouf urged to go after innovation fund fiasco

ASSISTANT Chief Minister Philip Ozouf is clinging to his political career as some members of the Council of Ministers are thought to be among those backing calls for him to resign following a damning report into the Jersey Innovation Fund.

The report by the Comptroller and Auditor General Karen McConnell released last week unveiled a catalogue of failings into the lending of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money to start-up businesses.

The report found that the fund was ‘not fit for purpose’ and that just 26 per cent of scheduled repayments had been made.

Several backbenchers – including Deputies Sam Mézec and Jeremy Maçon – have so far called for Senator Ozouf, who has had political responsibility for the £5 million fund since 2015, to either resign or be sacked by Chief Minister Ian Gorst.

However, the JEP understands that pressure on the former Treasury Minister is also growing among his Council of Ministers colleagues, with some suggesting in a round of emails to each other that Senator Ozouf should offer his resignation.

