facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

Ozouf urged to go after innovation fund fiasco

States chamber
Ministers are due to face a grilling during States questions tomorrow morning after the scathing report found there had been a lack of ‘good governance’ in its operation.

ASSISTANT Chief Minister Philip Ozouf is clinging to his political career as some members of the Council of Ministers are thought to be among those backing calls for him to resign following a damning report into the Jersey Innovation Fund.

The report by the Comptroller and Auditor General Karen McConnell released last week unveiled a catalogue of failings into the lending of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money to start-up businesses.

The report found that the fund was ‘not fit for purpose’ and that just 26 per cent of scheduled repayments had been made.

Several backbenchers – including Deputies Sam Mézec and Jeremy Maçon – have so far called for Senator Ozouf, who has had political responsibility for the £5 million fund since 2015, to either resign or be sacked by Chief Minister Ian Gorst.

However, the JEP understands that pressure on the former Treasury Minister is also growing among his Council of Ministers colleagues, with some suggesting in a round of emails to each other that Senator Ozouf should offer his resignation.

Full report in Monday's JEP.

 

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Ozouf urged to go after innovation fund fiasco"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.