Want to see a tractor ballet?

A BALLET performed by tractors and a cinema open to horses are among artistic events which could take place this summer as part of a Jersey Arts Trust-funded project.

They are ideas from the duo behind a new public art programme, called the morning boat, which will focus on local agriculture, fisheries and tourism. The initiative aims to pair artists with farmers, fishermen, seasonal workers and chefs, among others, as a starting point for creating new work.

The Treacle collective – Kaspar Wimberley and Susanne Kudielka – who will curate the project, have worked on performance pieces and exhibitions around the world, including a living sculpture trail in Endersbach, Germany, a cardboard car walk for the Goethe-Institut in Johannesburg, a sculptural exhibition in Barcelona and a research project into the murals of Belfast.

The pair are currently selecting international artists to take part in the morning boat project.

Local artists will also be invited to take part in the project through the Jersey Arts Trust.

For more information log on to morningboat.com or email morningboat@arts.je.

