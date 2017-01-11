facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration

Sea lettuce fumes may have caused French jogger’s death

17135579
A build-up of sea lettuce in St Aubin’s Bay near the Gunsite slip

A FRENCH jogger who died while running on a Brittany beach may have been overcome by fumes from seaweed similar to the type that builds up in St Aubin’s Bay, scientists have warned.

Nine of the country’s experts, including four toxicologists, have drawn a link between the death and the piles of sea lettuce that are harvested in the region’s coastal spots.

They have challenged the findings of St Brieuc’s public prosecutor’s office, which said in December that gas poisoning could not be ruled out in the case, but that the cause of death could not be established.

The group has called for the release of the autopsy report as well as histology results, which involved the examination of the deceased’s cells and tissue.

Fumes from decomposing seaweed have also been linked by some to the deaths of several wild boars in 2011 and a horse in 2009 in northern France.

The Island’s annual build-up of sea lettuce, which can be prominent in St Aubin’s Bay, is not as severe as it is in parts of Brittany where the plant is harvested.

Authorities are still considering what approach to take to reduce local blooms of sea lettuce, which can be removed at the request of the Environmental Health Department if it is deemed to be a risk.

Full report in Wednesday's JEP.

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Sea lettuce fumes may have caused French jogger’s death"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.