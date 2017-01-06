Injured rugby player aims to raise £5,000 for Hospice and Durrell

A TALENTED rugby player who was forced to hang up his boots after suffering a back injury is aiming to tackle new challenges in 2017 – all in the name of charity.

Stephen de Ste Croix, nicknamed ‘Chubbs’, has set his sights on completing at least one challenge a month from the serious to the silly with the goal of raising at least £5,000 for two Jersey charities.

The former Jersey Athletic captain, who quit the sport in November because of ongoing issues with a prolapsed disc in his upper spine, has started a new fundraising campaign called Challenge Chubbs.

He wants to compete in the Jersey Triathlon, 48.1-mile State Street Walk, Jersey Marathon and Sandstorm adventure race among others to raise money for Jersey Hospice and the Durrell Wildlife Trust.

The 25-year-old, who is still involved with Jersey Athletic, also has some more unusual challenges up his sleeve, including lambing, flower arranging, basket-weaving and origami. He wants Islanders to suggest their own ideas too.

Mr de Ste Croix’s year of challenges started on New Year’s Day when he took a three-minute dip in the sea at Grève de Lecq.

To ‘challenge Chubbs’ visit challengechubbs.wordpress.com.

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra