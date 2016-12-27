facebook icon twitter icon
Parents welcome baby Jesus on Christmas Day

Baby Harly Jesus with his parents, Demi-Lee Thompson and Pascual Quemener Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (17018956)

TWO babies were born on Christmas Day in Jersey this year – and one of them was given the middle name ‘Jesus’.

The two sets of parents had an extra reason to celebrate on Sunday as they welcomed their new arrivals – both boys – at the Jersey General Hospital.

While many Islanders will have been tucking into their Christmas lunch, Demi-Lee Thompson (24) and 26-year-old brick-layer Pascal Quemener welcomed their first child, Harly Jesus Quemener-Thompson, at 2.51 pm. He weighed 7 lb 10 oz.

And when it was time for party games in many Jersey households, at 5.21 pm Bela de Andrade Soares gave birth to baby Benjamin, who weighed 7 lb and 12 oz.

 

 

