Parents welcome baby Jesus on Christmas Day
TWO babies were born on Christmas Day in Jersey this year – and one of them was given the middle name ‘Jesus’.
The two sets of parents had an extra reason to celebrate on Sunday as they welcomed their new arrivals – both boys – at the Jersey General Hospital.
While many Islanders will have been tucking into their Christmas lunch, Demi-Lee Thompson (24) and 26-year-old brick-layer Pascal Quemener welcomed their first child, Harly Jesus Quemener-Thompson, at 2.51 pm. He weighed 7 lb 10 oz.
And when it was time for party games in many Jersey households, at 5.21 pm Bela de Andrade Soares gave birth to baby Benjamin, who weighed 7 lb and 12 oz.
