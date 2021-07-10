Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds message projected on white cliffs of Dover

A good luck message to the England team from David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds has been projected onto the white cliffs of Dover ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The new HD video of their 1996 hit Three Lions was also projected onto the cliffs in anticipation of the clash at Wembley on Sunday.

The message reads: “We’ve always believed. Good luck Gareth and the England squad!”

It is at number four in the charts, up from 22 last week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The song is now 25 years old and was the official Euro 96 track.

The video projected onto the cliffs (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

Detailing how the lyrics of “football’s coming home” initially came about, Skinner said on his Absolute Radio show: “It was originally this marketing thing.

Baddiel in the video (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

“So, it was ‘it’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s very much coming home’.

“I don’t know what it was we said, but it was just ‘It’s’ and then Ian Broudie (of The Lightning Seeds) said, ‘I think you should mention football’ and that’s how it became ‘football’s coming home’. For us it was just, ‘it’s coming home’.

“He did the clever bit, you know he knows his stuff.”

(Sony Music Entertainment UK)

Liz McClarnon, Jenny Frost and Natasha Hamilton have released the track called Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again) and Skinner said: “It’s like I’ve found Atomic Kitten on waste ground, and I just happen to have a couple of defibrillators with me, and I’ve bought them back to life.