Cristiano Ronaldo in focus as Manchester United forward passes 800 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo typically grabbed the headlines as his brace in a 3-2 victory for Manchester United over Arsenal on Thursday saw him surpass 800 career goals.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been the focus of plenty of attention of late, with debate over what role he will play in the side under incoming manager Ralf Rangnick.
The Portuguese was named on the bench for United’s previous game against Chelsea but was recalled as caretaker manager Michael Carrick oversaw his final game before handing over to Rangnick.
Here, the PA news agency analyses his performance.
Pressing
Positioning
Runs
Finishing
Ronaldo did not appear to have his shooting boots in the first half as he fired one effort tamely at Aaron Ramsdale, put another wide and was also well off-target with an attempted overhead kick. These were let-offs for Arsenal and the Portuguese was far more ruthless after the break. He tested Ramsdale before sweeping home United’s second goal with aplomb to bring up his 800th for club and country. He then made no mistake from the penalty spot as he blasted United’s third into the roof of the net.