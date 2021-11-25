Football rumours: Barcelona keen on Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner

What the papers say

Chelsea pair Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner could find themselves in Barcelona’s sights if they cannot prise summer target Raheem Sterling away from Manchester City, according to ESPN.

Team-mate Ben Chilwell, however, is awaiting news on the knee injury he suffered in Tuesday night’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus, with the Guardian one of several papers reporting fears that he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage which could rule him out for six to nine months.

Newcastle believe they can beat Manchester United in a January move for Atletico Madrid’s England full-back Kieran Trippier, the Express writes.

Atletico Madrid’s England full-back Kieran Trippier has been linked with Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)

Social media round-up

Borussia Dortmund are hoping to keep Man United and Chelsea at bay by offering Erling Haaland a new deal and DOUBLING his wages pic.twitter.com/nKSm6d6ueC — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 25, 2021

Who is Aguibou Camara? Meet the £20m-rated wonderkid wanted by Liverpool and rivals https://t.co/xQ4SCX5ISK pic.twitter.com/9mBi2iXx37 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 25, 2021

Players to watch

Liverpool are reportedly targeting Wolves winger Adama Traore (Nick Potts/PA)

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea have put a £42million price tag on their United States international midfielder amid reported interest from Liverpool and Barcelona, reports El Nacional.