Emile Heskey takes temporary charge of Leicester Women as Jonathan Morgan leaves

Emile Heskey has taken temporary charge of Leicester Women following the departure of Jonathan Morgan.

Leicester sit bottom of the Women’s Super League table having lost all eight of their matches so far this season.

Morgan, who led the Foxes to promotion from the Championship in April, assistant manager Michael Makoni and first team coach Holly Morgan have all left the club.

A statement from Leicester read: “Retention of its FA Women’s Super League status is central to the club’s vision for the long-term development of women’s football in the city.

Leicester City confirms the departure of Jonathan Morgan from his role as LCFC Women First Team Manager. — LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) November 25, 2021

“The club feels a change in leadership is now necessary to give the team the best possible chance of achieving this in the remaining months of the season.”

Former Leicester striker Heskey is the club’s head of women’s football development and he will oversee preparations for the Continental Cup clash against Manchester United on December 5 while the search for a new manager begins.

Jonathan Morgan said: “This club has been part of mine and my family’s life for 12 years from when my sister Holly Morgan joined as a young player.

“To have taken Leicester from the Midlands Division 1 to an FAWSL club gives me nothing but pride. Earning promotion last season in the manner we did will always be a memory I can share with the fans and the city.