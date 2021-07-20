Liverpool sell midfielder Marko Grujic to Porto

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has completed a permanent move to Porto, the Premier League club have announced.

Serbia international Grujic, 25, Jurgen Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool manager in 2016, made only 16 appearances in all competitions during five years at Anfield.

Liverpool said on their official website: “The Serbia international returns to the Portuguese club after making 39 appearances and scoring two goals during a loan spell in 2020-21.”

Marko Grujic has completed a permanent transfer to @FCPorto. Everyone at #LFC thanks Marko for his contributions to the club and wishes him the best for the future ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 20, 2021

“Grujic joined up with Klopp’s squad for this month’s pre-season training camp in Austria and will now bid farewell to link up with Porto permanently.”

Grujic, who also spent two seasons on loan at Hertha Berlin, agreed to join Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016 before completing the move later that year.