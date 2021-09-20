Super League Triathlon duo in hotel isolation

The pair were both absent from proceedings on the Waterfront on Saturday, having produced positive PCR tests following their arrival at Jersey Airport on Thursday evening. Under Government of Jersey regulations, they must remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until at least Sunday – ruling them out of the 2021 Championship finale in Malibu, California.
The JEP understands that former Ironman world champion McCormack and Spanish Olympian Godoy had spent last week in separate parts of Europe, away from the main Super League ‘bubble’ in London. The remaining athletes and staff, who are in the Island until Tuesday, had returned negative lateral flow tests every day this month.