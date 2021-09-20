Super League Triathlon duo in hotel isolation

By Jason FoxTriathlonPublished:

SUPER LEAGUE TRIATHLON co-founder Chris McCormack and elite athlete Anna Godoy are completing ten-day isolation periods at the Radisson Blu after testing positive for Covid-19.

The world's best triathletes continued their Super League Triathlon campaigns in Jersey on Saturday, but two key figures were missing Picture: ROB CURRIE
The world's best triathletes continued their Super League Triathlon campaigns in Jersey on Saturday, but two key figures were missing Picture: ROB CURRIE

The pair were both absent from proceedings on the Waterfront on Saturday, having produced positive PCR tests following their arrival at Jersey Airport on Thursday evening. Under Government of Jersey regulations, they must remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until at least Sunday – ruling them out of the 2021 Championship finale in Malibu, California.

The JEP understands that former Ironman world champion McCormack and Spanish Olympian Godoy had spent last week in separate parts of Europe, away from the main Super League ‘bubble’ in London. The remaining athletes and staff, who are in the Island until Tuesday, had returned negative lateral flow tests every day this month.

Triathlon
Sport
News
Jason Fox

By Jason Fox

@jepsport

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News