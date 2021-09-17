Turner ‘ready to rumble’ at Super League Triathlon Jersey

Ollie Turner is a wildcard entry in the elite men's Enduro race, alongside Guernsey's Josh Lewis Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

With the force of a Caesarean crowd behind him, Jerseyman Turner is hoping to go the distance alongside the world’s best triathletes when they appear on the Waterfront for round three of a 2021 Championship.

Turner was eliminated at the end of the second run leg when tackling the Enduro event in 2019.

He has discussed possible race plans with Tokyo 2020 individual bronze medallist Wilde in an attempt to improve his standing.

The Enduro format is being adopted this weekend, with athletes set to complete three consecutive ‘swim, bike, runs’ without a rest. Back markers who fall 90 seconds behind the leaders are pulled from the race.

‘I’m in good shape but it’s just a case of executing, which has been my problem this year,’ Turner explained. ‘I’m on home turf with a home crowd, though, so I’m I’ll be fine.

‘It’s my last race of the season so I want to finish on a good one. I’m ready to rumble. The other athletes have had two race weekends back to back and have had a fair amount of travel, so they’re going in more fatigued than me.’

London and Munich have hosted the opening two rounds of the season over the last fortnight, with the elite roster being split into teams for the first time in 2021. Athletes still race for themselves – each event winner pockets $20,000 – but the top three finishers from each team also contribute to the team standings, which are set to provide an additional $320,000 to the overall pot.

Turner has been added to the SLT Sharks for his wildcard appearance, alongside Wilde and fellow Olympians Beth Potter, Non Stanford, Tayler Reid and Gillian Sanders.

‘I have spoken to Hayden and we have a little plan for the bike to help him out and benefit both of us,’ said Turner. ‘But what I have learned in racing is that you can’t really plan too much, because it always changes.