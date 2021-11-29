Jersey Reds boss pleased with 'old school' victory

Wesley White (right) was named man of the match for Jersey Reds following their win over Cornish Pirates Picture: ROB CURRIE

The director of rugby had just watched his side grind out a 15-5 win over his former club and move above their opponents into second place in the Championship.

The official line was that they were not saying anything about the league standings, concentrating only on the next challenge away to Nottingham this Friday. Having said that, there did seem to be considerable interest from both sides in results elsewhere, including leaders Ealing Trailfinders being well-beaten by Doncaster Knights at Castle Park.

Just five points separate Ealing from the Knights in fourth, but Biljon said his sights were set solely on the coming week.

‘It was a pretty physical encounter and we’ll have a few battered bodies,’ he said. ‘It’s going to be a tricky turn-around, with a flight on Friday morning and the game that night, so we’ll need to see how everyone’s bodies are and get ready.’

He added: ‘It was like one of those old-school black-and-white photos of players covered in mud.

‘I know we didn’t score any points for 39 minutes, but it was all about building pressure and it was huge to get the penalty try just before half-time.

‘We used the momentum from that score to control the start of the second half and I was pleased by our composure against a team who we knew wouldn’t give up.’