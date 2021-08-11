Jersey Reds Women to host Friday-night friendly

Jersey Reds Women will host Belfast club Cooke RFC on Friday 20 August

Scheduled to kick off on pitch one at Stade Santander at 7pm, the friendly fixture will be the first outing for the Island’s top female rugby players since 1 March 2020.

Team manager Christelle Mangematin said: ‘We haven’t had a game since pre-Covid and training has been really hard. It’s difficult to have full training when you can’t have full contact. We’ve just had contact on the pads but the RFU will allow full contact this month.

‘The girls have been building up strength and agility and the game [against Cooke] will be really good to assess our strengths.

‘The process for getting people in and able to play has been difficult but we have had all the right approvals and we have a Covid specialist at the club who has been giving us advice. We have managed to make it work.’

The Caesareans plan to enter the National Challenge again for the 2021/22 campaign, where they will seek to build on a strong show in 2019/20.

The Islanders won six and drew one of their 11 league games before the pandemic halted play 17 months ago.