Jersey Bulls: Late equaliser after red card at Raynes Park

By Jason FoxFootballPublished:

JERSEY BULLS came from a goal down with ten men to salvage a point against Raynes Park Vale, after conceding from almost 40 yards.

Sol Solomon scored his 18th goal of the season to earn Jersey Bulls a 1-1 draw at Raynes Park Vale Picture: ROB CURRIE
Sol Solomon rounded the home goalkeeper late on to earn the Island side a draw in south-west London, following a long-range opener from Vale forward Jordan Gallagher.

Ruben Mendes received a straight red card just before Solomon's equaliser after a clash in the 85th minute.

The result denied the Bulls the chance to leapfrog their opponents and climb into the top five in Combined Counties Premier South, although they do still have three games in hand on the clubs immediately above them.

Gary Freeman's men have won six and drawn two of their opening nine league games.

Full report and reaction in Monday's JEP.

