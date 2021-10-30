Jersey Bulls: Late equaliser after red card at Raynes Park

Sol Solomon rounded the home goalkeeper late on to earn the Island side a draw in south-west London, following a long-range opener from Vale forward Jordan Gallagher.
Ruben Mendes received a straight red card just before Solomon's equaliser after a clash in the 85th minute.
The result denied the Bulls the chance to leapfrog their opponents and climb into the top five in Combined Counties Premier South, although they do still have three games in hand on the clubs immediately above them.
Gary Freeman's men have won six and drawn two of their opening nine league games.
