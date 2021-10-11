Can Jersey Bulls take nine points in a week?

Jersey Bulls are playing catch-up in Combined Counties Premier Division South, following a run of FA Cup and FA Vase fixtures Picture: ROB CURRIE

Sol Solomon fired Jersey Bulls into a half-time lead at Springfield on Saturday and picked up a second nine minutes from time.

Further goals from Jake Prince and Lorne Bickley killed the Combined Counties Premier South tie off and Freeman said he was pleased with the way his side controlled the game and finished it late on.

‘They made it a bit awkward for us and sat in, so we had to be very patient,’ he said.

‘They had a few tired legs, and we were able to find a way in the last ten minutes – so credit to our lads.'

The Island club play again on Tuesday evening – their third consecutive midweek game – before travelling to Balham on Saturday.

'We want to build some momentum in the league; that’s what we have said,' Freeman added. 'We are a long way back, but another win on Tuesday night will pull us a bit closer to the rest.’