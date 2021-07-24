'Disrespect from Guernsey’ after trophy lost in transit

St Paul's, who won the Jeremie Cup in 2019, say they have proof that the trophy was sent back to Guernsey by courier. However, it appears to have been lost in transit

In an open letter, Paul Sowney says the Sarnian governing body is ‘disrespecting’ both St Paul’s and the competition, following an ‘indefinite’ withdrawal of an invite to Guernsey’s showpiece knockout tournament.

The GFA’s decision, announced last week, is regarded as a disciplinary matter, after the 119-year-old silver trophy was lost in transit between Jersey and Guernsey. St Paul’s – champions in 2019 – sent the cup back by courier after failing to find anyone who could transport it in person.

The trophy’s disappearance is now the subject of a police investigation.

Due to Covid-19, the Jeremie Cup was an all-Guernsey affair last season, which concluded in a 1-0 St Martin’s victory over Rovers. However, with the trophy not being returned in time for the final the newly-crowned champions were forced to lift the Stranger Cup instead.

St Paul’s have always maintained their innocence in the matter.

Sowney said: ‘To say we showed a lack of respect to the GFA, competition and the winners is totally untrue. What did you base that on?’ his letter reads.

‘The GFA are disrespecting the competition by not inviting (or to put the headlines “ ban indefinitely”) one of the most successful clubs in the competition. Does this not devalue the competition?

‘You are also denying players and management an opportunity to play.'