St Paul's withdraw from junior league

Former Muratti cap Mark Ray took on the vacant manager’s role at short notice this season, but only after a number of their players had joined other clubs following uncertainty surrounding whether St Paul’s would be entering a team.

The Saints' departure leaves U18 Division I with just three clubs.

St Paul’s president Mark Sheldon said: ‘Mark [Ray] did his best to keep the team going, but it has not worked out so it was decided to withdraw the team.

‘It seems to be a trend and it’s at the high end of the age group. The 17-year-olds seem to be okay but after that the amount of school work seems to take over and it’s very hard [for the 18-year-olds].

‘Along with the school work there is also a lot of school football as well before Christmas, and many are also involved with the Capita Centre of Excellence so they are getting a lot of football.'

