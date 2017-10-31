Advertising
St Paul's withdraw from junior league
ST PAUL’S FC have withdrawn their U18s from the Jersey Football Combination due to a lack of players.
Former Muratti cap Mark Ray took on the vacant manager’s role at short notice this season, but only after a number of their players had joined other clubs following uncertainty surrounding whether St Paul’s would be entering a team.
The Saints' departure leaves U18 Division I with just three clubs.
St Paul’s president Mark Sheldon said: ‘Mark [Ray] did his best to keep the team going, but it has not worked out so it was decided to withdraw the team.
‘It seems to be a trend and it’s at the high end of the age group. The 17-year-olds seem to be okay but after that the amount of school work seems to take over and it’s very hard [for the 18-year-olds].
‘Along with the school work there is also a lot of school football as well before Christmas, and many are also involved with the Capita Centre of Excellence so they are getting a lot of football.'
