Vawser comeback crowned by award

Jersey Golf Union and Jersey Ladies Golf Association awards dinner 2021. Player of the year winners. Jane and Franz Hacker, who collected the men's trophy on behalf of their son, Jo, with junior player of the year Annabelle Lucas-Villar (centre) and women's player of the year Victoria Vawser (right) Picture: JASON FOX (31912295)

The Jersey Golf Union and Jersey Ladies Golf Association’s de Carteret Wealth awards dinner offered players, officials and supporters the chance to honour the best the Island has to offer – from the past, the present and for the future.

Following a toast to the late Geoff Ramskill, the former JGU president and father of reigning men’s Island champion, Richard, Hampshire champion Hacker was named men’s golfer of the year and Vawser claimed the women’s crown following an impressive comeback season. Junior Island champion Lucas-Villar (15) picked up the hefty junior player-of-the-year trophy, depicting Caesarean great Harry Vardon.

Royal Jersey’s Steven Anderson also took centre stage at La Moye Golf Club following his victory on the DCW Order of Merit standings for 2021.

Les Mielles GC member Vawser, winner of the Ladies Division III matchplay title earlier this year, said: ‘I didn’t even know I was nominated.

‘I’m absolutely delighted. I’d not played golf for ten years and I’ve come back after having three spinal surgeries. I’m very proud and I’m delighted that Les Mielles had won it because the big two, La Moye and Royal Jersey, tend to win these trophies.

‘The guys have all been really welcoming, bringing us back. It has not been easy but they are always very welcoming and very sociable. I encourage everyone to get into golf, it’s a good discipline and you have great fun.’

Lucas-Villar, who reduced her handicap to three this year, said: ‘It’s a great surprise [to win the award] and I’m really pleased with it. I reached my goal with my handicap this year and I met some great people, who have inspired me.’

Discussing her short-term career ambitions, the Royal Jersey youngster added: ‘I’d love to go away to compete in competitions. Hopefully I’ll be able to start doing that in 2022 and I’ll see where it takes me.’